sport, local-sport,

East Albury remain in the hunt to play finals after pulling off a gutsy win away to Belvoir on Saturday. The Crows began the day third-bottom, on a three-game losing streak, but ended it jumping for joy after Ryan de Vries clean bowled Matt Jaensch to seal victory and catapult them back into the top-six shake-up. With two of their final three matches against high-flying Wodonga and Albury, this was one East Albury simply had to win. "We're one step closer," a relieved captain Brett Davies said. "It's a tough run home but, at the same time, it's the best preparation we can possibly have to come into a finals series firing on all cylinders and ready to roll. "We've got to be able to set a first innings score of 200 or better. It's been an Achilles heel for us this year but we've got the capacity, the ability and the boys in the change room that can do it. "Regardless of location, regardless of the pitch, whatever, the belief is unwavering. "It's just a matter of getting our best team on the park and playing their role. "Everything else can take care of itself." In a season of such fine margins, East Albury's controversial defeat to Lavington, when they were penalised five runs for a slow over rate, had threatened to knock them off course. The Crows subsequently collapsed against Corowa and were 6/42 at one stage on Saturday before Gagan Singh (35) and Davies (26) helped them reach 139 all out. "We've had a tough couple of weeks and we showed signs of falling in a hole again," Davies said. "But to Gagan's credit, he dug his heels in at No.6 and got us out of trouble. Ryan de Vries came in at No.10 and made 17 and they were match-defining runs. "I thought 139 was going to be competitive on that wicket and it proved to be. ALSO IN SPORT: "We said 'every run we make is one they have to get' and 'every run we save is one more they have to get.' Whether it's 20 overs or 50 overs, the game's won and lost by a handful of runs here and there, in moments, and the boys never threw the towel in." David Perkins (4-19) was the pick of the Belvoir bowlers but the home side stuttered early with the bat and had to rebuild from 3/12. Eagles captain Drew Cameron proved the man for the job, riding his luck after being dropped on eight by passing 50 for the third time in four outings. All the time Cameron was at the crease, Belvoir looked a decent chance and they reached 6/107 before he was castled by Singh for a hard-fought 63. Jaensch hung around for a stubborn 23 but it was ultimately in vain as De Vries finished the job for East Albury in the penultimate over. "Drew's been a class bat for a long time, he's in form and he's made a lot of runs this year," Davies said. "We gave him a chance early and he made the most of it but to Gagan's credit, he knocked him over late and that was probably the moment of the game. "The tug of war came back our way and then Ryan de Vries came on at the end and did what he does. "He's been brilliant for us all year and he's probably one of our most underrated players. "His bowling and his leadership in the change room is really important for us and I love having him about." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/ee97191d-ecf5-41ff-a953-2ff853000b3d.jpg/r0_109_2956_1779_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg