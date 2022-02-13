sport, local-sport,

Rhys Ritchie posted the highest score of the season in Barnawartha-Chiltern's win away to Baranduda. Ritchie, the Miners captain, opened the batting and racked up 120 from just 117 balls, hitting two sixes and 14 fours during two-and-a-half hours out in the middle. His ton helped the visitors score 4/208 in their 40 overs, with Chris Hartshorn unbeaten on 41. Aidan Ryan then charged to 74 off 50 balls but Baranduda were all out for 185 in the penultimate over, Ashley Hulme finishing with 4-23 as the Miners won by 23 runs. ALSO IN SPORT: An unbeaten 93 from opener Joshua Goodwin proved the difference as Kiewa beat Eskdale by four wickets. Jay Hillary (56 not out) and Cameron Evans (49 not out) put on 97 to steer Yackandandah to an eight-wicket win against Mt Beauty. And despite 57 from Andrew Mann, Dederang suffered a seven-wicket defeat away to Bethanga, whose Pink Stumps Day drew a strong crowd.

