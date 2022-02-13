sport, local-sport,

More than 300 spectators watched two of Australia's top female rugby teams clash at Greenfield Park on Saturday. The Brumbies took on Melbourne Rebels in their first trial match ahead of the Super W season, with the ACT side winning 24-5. Players from the Albury-Wodonga Steamers provided the curtain-raiser by playing before the main event and Juniors Steamers president David Benson was delighted with how the day worked out. "It was a good quality game for their first hit-out of the year," Benson said. "Both sides were well-drilled and very pleased to be back on the paddock. ALSO IN SPORT: "Our girls were so excited about playing in front of their idols and both Super W squads were very accessible. "They made a real effort to spend some time with the local girls, encouraging them to continue their pathway. "They found it very easy to talk to them on the same level and identify with them." Benson thanked Albury Thunder and Albury City Council for their help in staging the fixture to the satisfaction of both Super W clubs. "We were very pleased with the response and it was just a good day for the whole club," he said. "We're all keen to get back to normal community sport and it's good that we're starting to move forward. "We look forward now to the men playing at Lavington on March 12."

