A 62-year-old Queensland man has died and a 25-year-old Victorian man has been charged after a hit-run collision in the North East on Saturday. The older man was riding a bicycle on the Great Alpine Road near Cobungra when he was struck by a vehicle believed to be an orange Ford Ranger about 8.35am. He died at the scene. Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives charged the 25-year-old Swifts Creek man with dangerous driving causing death, fail to stop and fail to render assistance. IN OTHER NEWS: He has been bailed to appear at the Bairnsdale Magistrates' Court on February 16. This year 38 lives have been lost on Victorian Roads so far, compared with 25 last year. Police are urging anyone who witnessed an orange Ford Ranger travelling east on the Great Alpine Road or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

