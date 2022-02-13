news, local-news,

A Border ex-serviceman who lost an eye in an ammunition explosion accident was the guest speaker at a Murray Border Nashos memorial service in Albury at the weekend. Albury RSL vice president Harry Hacking was asked to share his thoughts and reflections with about 70 people at the National Servicemen's Day event on the corner of Young and Dean Streets on Sunday morning. Mr Hacking, who served for 12 years from 1974, said the day was special for servicemen to honour those who died. "I've got a great admiration for the Nashos, the ones who served in Australia and overseas," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Hacking recounted some of his own experiences in service, including an incident where he lost his left eye. "One of the men slipped, hit the primer and the case exploded and the projectile came up and hit me in the left temple," he said. "The doctor said the eye was cauterised and they'd have to remove the lens. "Next thing I know we're on the operating table and the surgeons saying we've got to put you to sleep." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/eb47e6e5-adf2-4b43-b9bb-d7e980f06564.jpg/r0_267_3648_2328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg