Man used web to send lewd images to girl half his age

A man who sent graphic sexual images to a girl half his age admitted to police his behaviour was "pretty disgusting". Matthew John Taylor was 32 when he began sending images with graphic sexual descriptions to a 15-year-old. He added her on Facebook using a fake name on August 16, 2019. Things started out innocently, with his first message containing a waving emoji. The girl didn't know who was behind the account so she ignored the message. But Taylor followed up with a video of two people having sex on October 11 of that year, which the girl again ignored. He continued to send images and texts in the following months up until March 2020. He sent multiple images of his penis, told the girl what her images were doing to him and made comments about her breasts. IN OTHER NEWS: Taylor asked the girl, who turned 16 during the offending, if she wanted to know who he was. He also sent her mother an image of his penis using his own Facebook account. The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard her mother had felt "disgusted" after receiving the image while her daughter was "disgusted, uncomfortable and scared". Police were contacted a short time later and copies of the images were made. Taylor moved to the Central Coast a short time after police began investigating. He was interviewed in December 2020 and made admissions, but denied knowing the girl was 15 and 16. While he admitted to sending the images, he said he didn't remember it occurring due to his excessive drug use. He has priors for various offences including stalking, assault, aggravated break and enter, using offensive language and other matters. Taylor told the court he runs an arborist business with his brother and doesn't use drugs any more. "I don't really have much to say your honour," he told magistrate Peter Mithen. "It speaks for itself." Mr Mithen imposed a fine of $2000. "The bottom line is we're dealing with a victim who's very young (in) years," he said. "I suspect you knew that, although I won't take that any further. "Even if she was an adult, she's entitled to go about her business without being intimidated by these sorts of things. "You showed some remorse to the police when you said it was pretty disgusting, I couldn't agree more with that."

