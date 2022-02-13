news, local-news,

The Wodonga Exhibition Centre will receive $1.9 million for a facility upgrade, as part of Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program. Minister for Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience Senator Bridget McKenzie made the announcement on Saturday at the same time as announcing funding for the program had increased $110 million to $390 million. Senator McKenzie said the increase would fund 524 broad recovery projects, including in regards to social and community wellbeing, supporting local jobs and business, and rebuilding infrastructure. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'm very proud to announce over $1.9 million to update the Exhibition Centre; get rid of that dirt floor, make sure that we've got air conditioning and heating available so that those people fleeing natural disaster will have a safe and comfortable place in which to recover and then move on to the next phase of their life," she said. "We can now provide more communities with the support they need." Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said he was happy the upgrades would "come alive" quickly, so people and their possessions could be rehomed in emergencies at short notice. "The City of Wodonga though not directly under threat, has a vital role to play in supporting those surrounding shires of Indigo, Alpine and also Towong," he said. "When we do these sorts of project we also think about the greater impacts on the community beyond emergency. "As we move out of COVID it will also be the events that can help be attracted by a facility like this, so it will become multipurpose."

