The Rock Yerong Creek and Walla will battle for Cricket Albury-Wodonga's Hume minor premiership in next week's final round. The top two recorded comfortable wins on Saturday, with The Rock holding a three-point lead heading into the away clash. Meanwhile, Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock sealed a top three finish with a six-wicket win over fourth-placed Osborne. The visitors posted 8-142 from its 40 overs with Ed Perryman the only player to pass 20. Perryman played patiently in scoring 57 from 100 deliveries, with just the two boundaries. "Trent and Darcy (I'Anson) bowled really well and Harry Weaven did too, although he didn't get a lot of wickets, but was really tight," opening bat Jordan Schilg revealed. Captain Trent I'Anson was superb, finishing with 3-14 from eight miserly overs, while Darcy (1-17 from eight) and Weaven (1-19 off eight) were crucial in restricting the classy Osborne batting to only three boundaries. The home team never looked troubled in the chase, with Trent I'Anson rounding out a terrific match with 49 runs, while Zac Barrenchea struck five boundaries in his 32. "Zac batted with good discipline, while Trent settled the innings well," Schilg explained. "They bowled really well, it was pretty much wait for the right ball to get it away. "We've got the (final round) bye now, so it was good to finish on that note." Depending on the top of the table clash, Brock could still finish second. Elsewhere, Culcairn retained its spot in the top six, despite the five-wicket loss to The Rock. Culcairn spoke pre-match about finding more runs and punched out its second highest total of 8-142. No. 3 Daniel Rooke top-scored with 35, while first change bowler Aiden Ridley nabbed 3-25. The Rock had eight overs to spare with Ridley (36 not out) and Ryan Kirkwood (36) in fine form. Henty's Shannon Terlich compiled a patient 38 from 74 balls in 6-110 against Walla, but it was no match for the visitors' dangerous batting with Jarryd Weeding smashing an unbeaten 53 from just 49 deliveries. And Rand's 6-185 proved too much for Lockhart, which tallied 8-99, with Daniel Lieschke snaring 4-7 from eight overs. In the other final round matches Osborne hosts Rand, Holbrook is home to Henty, while Culcairn will seal the final spot if if topples wooden spooners Lockhart on the road. ALSO IN SPORT: The ladder is: TRYC 63, Walla 60, Brock-Burrum 57, Rand 48, Osborne 45, Culcairn 36, Henty 33, Holbrook 33, Lockhart 15. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

