North Albury has highlighted its power in racing up one of the season's biggest scores in toppling an unlucky Wodonga Raiders in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday. High profile off-season signing Alistair Burge rattled off a wonderful 127 runs from 138 balls, comprising 14 boundaries and a six, in an outstanding total of 6-249. Burge joined the club from Victorian Sub-District outfit Kew and displayed why he was touted as the club's best ever signing against the ladder leaders. Reilly Griffiths (58) combined in a 169-run stand. Set a daunting five runs per over, the Hoppers had no issues with coach Matt Condon (74 not out from 61 balls, including three sixes) continuing his return from hip surgery, while David Farrell (62) and Ash Borella (59) helped secure the win with 27 balls still left. Lavington posted an outstanding 69-run win over Wodonga. Riverina rep Chris Galvin struck his highest score of the summer with a neat 50, while teenager Eddy Schultheis (39) and Jayden Beaumont (35) chipped in as the visitors posted 9-201. Second-placed Wodonga was skittled for just 132 as No. 8 Cam Suidgeest (30) joined BJ Garvey (26) as the only players to pass 20. Leg-spinner AB Mackinlay claimed 3-23, while quicks David Tassell and Ryan Brown took two wickets apiece. And Corowa pushed its finals hopes with a 75-run win over New City. Corowa youngster Patrick Lavis top-scored with 26, while the Phoenix conceded 32 extras, including 27 wides. IN OTHER NEWS: The home team was dismissed for 93.

