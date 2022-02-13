coronavirus,

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District recorded 311 COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday, according to NSW Health. In its daily COVID update NSW Health said 88 people had tested positive using PCR testing, while 223 had tested positive with RAT's. Across NSW, 22 people died from the virus, but none from the Murrumbidgee area. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW health said the three people who died were aged under 65, had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health conditions. A man in his 40s died at Junee Correctional Centre on 26 January and is being reported today. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,715. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/5e4e8745-9dbc-491f-b9a7-5165e4babb58.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg