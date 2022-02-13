sport, local-sport,

Tallangatta posted an upset win over Albury in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday. The Bushies dismissed the visitors for just 117 as opener John Spencer made 27, while veteran Andrew Lade grabbed 3-31 from 10 overs. IN OTHER NEWS: The home team lost Harris Lee and Matt Armstrong early, but Shoaib Shaikh (34) pushed the team towards the four-wicket win.

