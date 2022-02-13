John Brabant to farewell business after more than 40 years in Albury

news, local-news,

A leading orthodontist and community member is retiring after four decades of work, having put smiles on thousands of faces. John Brabant moved to Albury in 1982 to work at Albury Wodonga Orthodontics, before founding Evolve Orthodontics 12 years ago. Part of his practice has involved treating and educating underprivileged people, particularly children, and he has lectured extensively about orthodontics overseas. Dr Brabant also formed the Carevan Foundation in 2009 to feed those in need. He said he has enjoyed giving back to the community. "After completing my original dental degree, I decided that the field of orthodontics and straightening teeth was where I wanted to go in the future," he said. "And I've never looked back. "To this day, I've just totally enjoyed my time in the profession and putting beautiful smiles onto the faces of so many people over my time. "I've started treating a lot of second generation patients, the children of parents I used to treat when they were children." Dr Brabant said small changes for people in need could make a big difference. "Sometimes by changing their appearance and straightening their teeth, it changes their lives and they have a better chance of breaking out of the cycle of poverty, getting jobs and moving forwards," he said. "We give free treatment to about 20 people a year who are the most serious cases. "One of the Carevan programs goes into less privileged primary schools to teach them about oral hygiene and provide them with toothbrushes. IN OTHER NEWS: "We've changed a lot of lives." While the Carevan had a challenging start, with the first vehicle destroyed by fire a short time before it had been due to hit the road, the service has helped countless people. More than 150,000 meals were served in its first decade. Dr Brabant met Gary "Snowy" Herron when he was living in a homeless shelter, having spent years sleeping rough as an alcoholic, and Snowy became the face of the food service. Before his death in 2020, Snowy said Carevan had given him a new lease on life. Dr Brabant said his final day at Evolve would be on February 23, with Seerone Anandarajah taking over the business. "I'll be able to spend a lot more time with my five children and six grandchildren," he said. "I'll still be in Albury and I'll be spending a bit more time on the ground with Carevan. "I want to thank the Albury community, the staff at Evolve and the volunteers for Carevan." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/b4f4b36c-8138-45ea-8d43-4dda7f813301.jpg/r0_270_5302_3266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg