sport, australian-rules-football,

Murray Bushrangers were handed a lesson in the standard they will need to reach against Dandenong Stingrays in the under-age girls football competition on Saturday. The Melbourne outfit is one of the competition favourites for the under-age girls competition and toppled the Bushies 10.10 (70) to 3.7 (25) at Frankston. The outsiders were coming off their second win, but didn't make the most of a first quarter breeze. "We just couldn't capitalise, we had the majority of the play early," coach Mark Brown offered. "Their squad is really athletic, fast and fit. "They get the ball on the outside and once they do that, it's very hard to get the ball back." Brown added the Stingrays are transforming the way the game is played.. "Girls' footy has traditionally been a little bit bash and crash, but they're morphing towards the outside, quick game with good skill execution, they play a really good brand of footy," he said. "Our girls competed well and matched them at times, they executed in front of goal better than we did." Despite the 45-point loss, the Bushies had a number of positives. "Keeley Skepper was comfortably our best player, she played across half-back and has been playing a little bit in the midfield," Brown explained. "Keeley set us up really well and used the ball well. "Zarlie Goldsworthy was really good again and is coming in for quite a bit of attention. "Zarlie probably had six or seven shots at goal early and kicked one, so she could have had a really big impact." The Bushies will now look to bounce back when they meet Calder Cannons on Saturday. Murray will play the round five match at Cathedral College Wangaratta, which is the halfway mark of the regular season. IN OTHER NEWS: The finals will be held over two successive weekends in early April with the competition to finish the week before Easter. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/d4284ad1-e912-4e03-8186-f27a9a0ae880.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg