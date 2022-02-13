sport, local-sport,

Two more goals for Kylan Piltz helped Murray United's under-16s to a 3-0 win over Heidelberg on Sunday. Piltz, who broke the club record with 46 goals last season, has picked up where he left off by netting four in the first two games of 2022. Noah Spry was also on target at La Trobe University. "It was a good performance," Murray coach Ed Waslander said. ALSO IN SPORT: "We played really well in the first 15-20 minutes and were able to capitalise on a couple of early opportunities, which was fantastic. "They raised their intensity and tested us but when we put a few more experienced players out there in the second half, we lifted again. "They're a talented bunch whose hard work in training is paying off in games." Isreal Monga scored both goals as Murray's under-14s beat Heidelberg 2-0, while an own goal sent the under-18s to a 1-0 defeat despite a much-improved display.

