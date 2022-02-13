sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta Rovers believe they have taken a major step towards fixing the deficiency which threatened to derail any hopes of snapping the league's second longest premiership drought in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Hawks announced three signings yesterday, including former Western Bulldogs' utility Lukas Webb, but it's 193cm Mackenzie Bristow who will fill a pivotal forward role. East Malvern team-mate Ben Timms is also capable of playing forward with the trio forming a great friendship at junior rep outfit Gippsland Power. Rovers' list contested a match simulation in Melbourne on Saturday, where Bristow impressed. "He looks very likely," football operations manager Barry Sullivan suggested. "We're very hopeful he'll fill a hole we had last year, we put a lot of pressure on Alex Marklew and a few others, this will help free up Alex and the others who shared the load." Marklew (21) topped the Hawks' goal-kicking last year during the COVID-shortened season from Raven Jolliffe (16) and Jayden Bear (15). The Hawks finished third behind powerhouses Albury and Wangaratta, with that pair's Jacob Conlan and Michael Newton respectively sharing the Doug Strang Medal with 44. Webb played 24 games for the Bulldogs from 2015-19. "He's getting back to full fitness and we think he's got the ability to fill some of the holes we've had through the departure of Tyler Cornish, (best and fairest) Tom Thynne and Matt Jones," Sullivan revealed. "Ben's very skilful and very athletic, he's going to complement what we've got down back." It's been a bumper off-season for a host of clubs, particularly Myrtleford and Yarrawonga. IN OTHER NEWS: Rovers signed five players in December, including Morris medallist Brodie Filo but, externally, it appeared the Saints and Pigeons had skipped ahead, but the trio's commitment has solidified plans for a top three finish.

