Motorcyclist hurt in crash at driver training track

Another motorbike rider has been flown to hospital after a crash in the North East. Emergency services were called to the driver training centre at Barnawartha North about 11am yesterday. The man suffered serious injuries and had to be flown to Melbourne for treatment. "It's believed a motorcycle crashed on private property on Albertson Road just before 11am," a police spokesman said. "The male rider was airlifted to hospital with suspected serious injuries." It followed a crash at Leneva on Friday which left a woman fighting for life. Investigators believe a mechanical fault may have caused the incident on the Beechworth-Wodonga Road. A man was taken to Albury hospital and his female passenger was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with critical injuries. IN OTHER NEWS: Her condition was unclear on Sunday. Police are running a high visibility operation targeting motorbike riders amid a spike in crashes. Officers are also investigating an unrelated hit and run incident that killed a cyclist near Mt Hotham on Saturday. A 62-year-old Queensland man was allegedly hit by a 25-year-old driver on the Great Alpine Road about 8.35am. The orange Ford Ranger utility driver allegedly left the scene of the crash, near Cobungra. The Swifts Creek man was later arrested. Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives charged the 25-year-old man with dangerous driving causing death, failure to stop and failure to render assistance. He was released on bail. He will front the Bairnsdale Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the case.

