District posted its first win over Hume in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's representative clash on Sunday. It was the third clash between the teams, since the latter was established for the 2018-19 season. Hume had won the earlier 50-over and T20 matches. "I think it's really important to start building that (rivalry), it's up to us, the players, to treat the game seriously and to represent the league in a way it should be done," captain Daniel Saville offered. Saville sent Hume in at Kiewa with Zac Barrenchea posting 26 as the visitors pushed their way to a solid start. But the game turned when Hume lost 4-0 to slump to 5-33. Zach Leach was outstanding, finishing with 4-25 as Hume was dismissed for only 97 in the 39th over. Keeper Will Betheras claimed five catches. District passed the total only three wickets down with Paddy Dodd (40) superb, while Chris Hartshorn belted a six for the winning runs to finish unbeaten on 51. IN OTHER NEWS: The focus now turns back to club level.

