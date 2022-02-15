YOUR SAY: Who will determine the winner of the elections?

news, local-news,

Federal and state elections around the corner and the surveys are under way. Who will determine the winner? As usual the swinging voter. Who controls the swinging voter? As usual the media? When we read the papers, internet and other various mediums you can clearly see where each media group sits. They have already made up their minds who to support. Governments don't get voted in, they get voted out. The media is clearly voting this one out in May. Where do I sit? I am trying to find and support an honest politician no matter what side of the fence. It is hard to find a journalist that is not influenced by the owner of the business they work for. They do exist, you just have to look a little harder. YOUR SAY: Liberals help themselves on hospitals I certainly looks like the Coalition have either learnt nothing from the sport rorts scandal, or they just don't care, ("$1.9 million for Wodonga Exhibition Centre upgrades after fires" Border Mail 13 February). Bridget McKenzie has turned up to splash taxpayers money around Indi, and true to form she clearly has not invited our local member Helen Haines to the announcement. Instead she sits for a photo with both the National and the Liberal federal candidates so that by association they are linked to the funding. This disrespecting of our local member is what they used to do to Cathy McGowan who must have infuriated them by getting herself re-elected as often as she wanted to. Bridget McKenzie should realise that we can see through these cheap shots. Thanks for the money but we owe you people nothing. The care of our aged and respected parents and grandparents is a sign of a changing society in Australia. Once grandparents or parents were looked after by children if possible. Now all is the task of governments and carers who make care of our loved ones a job. We live in a changed society and perhaps some old-fashioned values need to be captured again. Let's think about family and love and care for our family. It seems all tasks are now the task of governments and not us. Stuart Davie, Corowa

