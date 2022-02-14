news, court-and-crime, terry floyd, floyd, missing, cold case, avoa, police

A Rutherglen man who lost his brother in an abduction and murder in 1975 is feeling exhausted and drained after searching near the site of his disappearance. Terry Floyd, 12, was taken from Avoca in June of that year and hasn't been since. A coroner found in 2001 he had been murdered but nobody has ever been charged. His brother, Darryl, returned to the Border on Sunday after an emotionally draining search and on Monday said he was considering what he will do next. Cadaver dogs were used in the search, including of a mine shaft where he believes his brother could be, and Mr Floyd said they'd had "quite significant" interest in the area. "I think we had a fairly successful weekend," he said. "I got home on Sunday and I've had to think about what we do in the coming weeks. "We're reaching out to some experts in the USA and I need to have a chat to them about what we do now. "We were there to find Terry's remains. "There's nothing nice about that, but it's the reality." Mr Floyd has spent years travelling between the North East and the abduction site, hopeful of getting answers into his brother's death. A group of people known as "Team Terry" assisted. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're just thinking about our next move," Mr Floyd said. "It's quite mentally and physically demanding. "It's an emotional roller coaster." "We are always looking for answers and we are always hopeful that we will find answers. Related: Cadaver dogs, volunteers and family continue to search for missing boy, Terry Floyd, remains "At the same time, reality sets in and it's hard. We go back to this mine and for the first four years when Terry went missing, the focus was on the mine, it's hard to keep coming back." Mr Floyd has also been in talks with the state government about a full search of the mine site. "We need to complete the mine search and we have been in talks with the Andrews government towards the end of last year and we are working towards an agreement," he said. "What we need is a mining crew to complete the mine search and there is certain expertise that is needed. "We are 80 per cent complete of the mine and hopefully they can see how desperate we are for answers." Mr Floyd thanked everyone who volunteered their time to help. "I need some downtime, I need to switch off, it's hard to do, you wake up in the middle of the night and your mind is racing," he said. "But I know what I need to do now and who I need to contact and we could be there in weeks, months, we are not sure." A $1 million reward has been offered for information regarding the case. Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

