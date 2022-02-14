V/Line implements extreme heat timetable as region warms up
TRAINS across the regional Victorian rail network are expected to run to partial extreme heat timetables on Monday as hot weather returns.
Trains that usually travel at up to 160km/h need to slow down to 90km/h or less because steel tracks expand in.
Due to the forecast temperature, V/Line are expecting to run an Extreme Heat Timetable on the Seymour and Shepparton lines, and a Partial Extreme Heat Timetable on the Bendigo and Echuca and Moama lines from 12pm today.
Due to this afternoon's extreme heat forecast, we'll be running an Extreme Heat timetable on the Bendigo and Echuca line from 12:00 today. To access Extreme Heat timetables, click on the following link https://t.co/Go5aBPNKDM. pic.twitter.com/IIXJ1Ya1pm— V/Line Bendigo Line (@vline_bendigo) February 13, 2022