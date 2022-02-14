V/Line implements extreme heat timetable as region warms up

news, local-news,

TRAINS across the regional Victorian rail network are expected to run to partial extreme heat timetables on Monday as hot weather returns. Trains that usually travel at up to 160km/h need to slow down to 90km/h or less because steel tracks expand in. Due to the forecast temperature, V/Line are expecting to run an Extreme Heat Timetable on the Seymour and Shepparton lines, and a Partial Extreme Heat Timetable on the Bendigo and Echuca and Moama lines from 12pm today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/78764e6e-68a0-478e-8cf6-2879461a9766.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg