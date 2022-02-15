news, local-news,

Motions regarding a Lavington to Jindera path and mobile phone service in Greater Hume will be put to council at tomorrow's meeting. Cr Jenny O'Neill submitted that Greater Hume seek to re-establish the Lavington to Jindera Shared Path Working Group with Albury City Council "with the view of both Councils including funding for a feasibility study in the 2022/2023 Budget." IN OTHER NEWS: The submission noted that though the path project had significant community support, it would require a feasibility study and external funding. Cr Lea Parker submitted that council ask Member for Farrer Sussan Ley to coordinate a meeting with Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher about poor mobile phone service throughout Greater Hume. The council meeting will begin at 6pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/6d143e00-fa62-4eef-9e54-83b661021279.jpg/r3_0_1137_641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg