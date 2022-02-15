Greater Hume to consider path and reception at Wednesday 16 meeting
Motions regarding a Lavington to Jindera path and mobile phone service in Greater Hume will be put to council at tomorrow's meeting.
Cr Jenny O'Neill submitted that Greater Hume seek to re-establish the Lavington to Jindera Shared Path Working Group with Albury City Council "with the view of both Councils including funding for a feasibility study in the 2022/2023 Budget."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The submission noted that though the path project had significant community support, it would require a feasibility study and external funding.
Cr Lea Parker submitted that council ask Member for Farrer Sussan Ley to coordinate a meeting with Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher about poor mobile phone service throughout Greater Hume.
The council meeting will begin at 6pm.
