community, Bright Autumn Festival, Street Parade, COVID-19

The Olympics, both summer and winter, will feature as the North East celebration of a third season returns after a two-year COVID hiatus. Bright Autumn Festival will run from April 22 to May 1, with events including open gardens, Wandi Nut Festival and Bright Brewery Bush Dance. A highlight is the gala weekend that includes a market, music in the streets and a grand parade through Bright's central business district on April 30. IN OTHER NEWS: Festival president Brendan Holland hoped this year's theme, The Olympic Games, would be embraced as enthusiastically as 2019's Star Wars-inspired May The Fourth Be With You, the last time a street parade could be held. "This year we are encouraging kids to dress up and celebrate both the summer and winter Olympics, its athletes and the Olympic spirit of inclusivity," he said. "It feels great to be back and we would encourage people to visit the area to enjoy the natural beauty of the region, support local businesses and attend the many events," says Holland. For more information, and to enter a parade float, go to brightautumnfestival.org.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/f230d45b-8ea6-46f8-8763-dbd08e6a71d5.jpg/r0_245_4288_2668_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg