The weather-beaten bloke standing at the bar wouldn't stop eye-balling him. Peter "Cuppy" Collie was enjoying a couple of well-earned drinks in a pub "somewhere off the Hume Highway" back in 2018. He was part of the support crew on Lisa Cartledge's inaugural 700-kilometre walk from Beechworth to the Sydney Harbour Bridge to stamp out the stigma of suicide. A core group of eight took on the trek after Lisa lost her husband Sean to suicide in 2014; Cuppy took annual leave to drive the bus and trailer donated by Dysons. They walked to the place where Sean proposed to Lisa; under the north side of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. They walked their legs off for three weeks, stopping in country towns to walk beside locals and dining in the pub at night, holding impromptu conversations about suicide and mental health. On this particular day, Cuppy recalls, temperatures had hit 35 degrees and the Beechworth to Bridge crew had walked a solid 35 kilometres, with most of the walkers retiring to bed early. Cuppy and one of the team were enjoying a few quiet drinks when an older chap, in his 70s or 80s, kept staring them down. "He was eyeballing me and so we grabbed our drinks and headed outside to get some fresh air," Cuppy recalls. "He came up to me, pointed at my shirt and barked, 'So, what's this sh*t about?' "So I told him what we were doing and then this chap just opened up and said, 'I think my daughter took her life'. "To see this tough old truckie with tears rolling down his cheeks ... we were all in tears. "He then asked if he could donate and pulled out a $100 note and insisted we take it." Those chance encounters unearthed so many similar stories of loved ones lost. "We were blown away by the stories that came our way and the strangers who poured out their hearts to us," Cuppy says. That's the purpose of the annual B2B walk, which now takes place along the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail from Beechworth to Bright. Registrations are open for the 2022 walk (March 25-27) and Cuppy will be there, happy to help in any way - this year he's carting the all-important portaloo! The power of B2B's mission is in its simplicity - to #walk,talk&support to reduce the stigma of mental health and suicide. "Lisa wants to get the elephant out of the room and set that bastard free," he says. The cheerful 60-year-old has "dodged a couple of bullets" himself in recent years, battling prostate cancer, losing his best mate "Fitzy" and seeing too many others lost to suicide. He's also seen the strength of walking in a safe space. "Find somebody to talk to if you are having doubtful thoughts - don't bottle it up," he urges.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PDupDCSG52UXrq68xwPPyU/a2d34dc0-aaa3-4953-b9e9-5eb7ea4b29d2.jpg/r0_117_1920_1202_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg