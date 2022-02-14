news, local-news,

Albury nurses will walk off the job today despite the Industrial Relations Commissioner ordering the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association to refrain from the industrial action. Last night, the NSW government announced at the eleventh hour they would negotiate with the Nurses and Midwives Association in a bid to prevent a planned statewide strike. The government issued a statement saying the health department had engaged in talks with the union and sought assurances from the Industrial Relations Commission "to minimise disruption to important health services and to ensure safe and high-quality patient care is maintained." The Industrial Relations Commission ordered the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association to immediately cease organising and refrain from taking any form of industrial action until March 14. However strikes and rallies in Albury and across the state will continue as planned despite the order. IN OTHER NEWS: Yesterday morning, NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Albury Base Hospital branch member Geoff Hudson told The Border Mail the willingness to strike showed the seriousness of the situation. "Nurses do not strike lightly, we haven't had a nursing strike in NSW in over 10 years," he said. "But the government have refused to listen or negotiate with us on safe nurse-to-patient ratios. "That's the main thing we're asking for, the ability to have a safe environment." Mr Hudson said the union was requesting a one nurse per three patients ratio in the emergency department and a one-to-four ratio on wards. "It's critically important because if you think about it, if you're a nurse... you might have 10 patients which means you only get six minutes per patient per hour and you can't provide adequate care with that amount of time," he said. "One to four is a manageable workload, it's a safe workload. "Nurses are caring people who want to provide the best possible care they can and I think the community deserves that. "We need to have the ability to spend the amount of time with patients they need and deserve." NSW nurses will strike from 7am to 3pm, while ensuing adequate staff are working to ensure patient care. A rally will be held at QEII Square from 10am before those present walk to Justin Clancy's office. The union also wants the government to commit to a pay rise above 2.5 per cent and for an amendment to the Workers' Compensation Act that would require staff to prove they contracted COVID-19 at work, to be removed. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

