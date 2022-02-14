Judge keen to progress civil action in triple fatal crash case

news, court-and-crime,

A judge in a civil case against a Wodonga mechanic linked to three deaths says he is keen for the matter to go to trial after delays in the case. Six parties are suing Heavy Mechanics after the incident on the Wodonga-Yackandandah Road at Staghorn Flat on August 7, 2014. Jack Wallace and his mother Lisa Turner, and Peta Cox, died when a BP petrol tanker decoupled and hit two vehicles. A criminal matter over a failure to properly service the truck and trailer concluded last week, with a $210,000 fine imposed. But parties including Damien Wallace, who lost his wife and child in the crash, Jack's grandmother Irma Turner, the Transport Accident Commission and truck driver Patrick Daley are taking civil action against the Wodonga business. Mr Daley, BP and the TAC are also listed as defendants in one matter. IN OTHER NEWS: Supreme Court Justice Jack Forrest on Monday said he wanted the six matters, which were listed together, to move forward. "We're going to get all these cases on for trial," he said. "It's been far too long." Damien Wallace's lawyer Dugald McWilliams said further delays in the case would exacerbate his client's psychiatric issues. The 40-year-old's statement of claim notes the former Zauner Construction site supervisor has been "totally incapacitated for any employment from the date of the collision". Yesterday's case covered procedural matters, including document discovery, the serving of documents including medical reports, and when the matters would return. Justice Forrest said Heavy Mechanic's liability had been "exhaustively examined in two criminal trials". He said he doubted it would be in anyone's interest for separate trials to be held over the matters. The court heard some parties would make changes to their statements of claim. The matters will go to mediation after Easter with a Melbourne trial date set for August 1. An earlier trial date was vacated. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/c8434302-217d-422b-b73c-408625b8526a.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg