news, local-news,

The progress pride flag will be displayed to reflect significant days for the LGBTQIA+ community across the term of Albury's new council, after a decision from 2021 was overridden. The pride flag was displayed on two specific dates in June last year, as per a council resolution which was in contrast with Albury Youth Council's request to permanently show it. Councillor Jessica Kellahan moved a motion to ensure the flag was displayed on national days or periods of celebration, with dates to be determined by officers. "The progress pride flag represents diversity and by displaying it at council on or near days of recognition, it symbolises inclusivity, making it clear that Albury City values all people," she said. Cr Darren Cameron sought to amend the motion so that it would be the council and not staff choosing dates for the flag to be displayed. "I wholeheartedly support the motion," he said. "When we bring in new innovations ... we should be responsible for the decisions of 'when' and 'how'." Cr Cameron's amendment was lost but he denied it was an attempt to "undermine the intent of the original motion", as stated by Cr Ashley Edwards. "There is no agenda at all in weakening or frustrating the substantive motion," he said. "It's simply a matter of taking responsibility for those things that we are responsible for - decisions like this." Cr Alice Glachan supported the move to have staff, not councillors decide which days the flag is displayed and acknowledged shortcomings in the decision of the previous council. "I was a bit surprised it was on the agenda this evening, brought to us to be dealt with again, but I now acknowledge that it needed to be because the previous motion had dealt with one singular year," she said. Multiple councillors thanked Albury high school student Eli Davern and Wodonga education worker Meg Sheehan for their address to the public forum in support of the flag. Ms Sheehan told the meeting "visibility matters". "Our community has been fighting for decades for public approval and legal recognition of our rights," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The simple gesture of holding your partner's hand whilst walking down Dean Street can leave you open to being scorned, ridiculed and shamed. "This motion will foster positive change and strengthen a culture that is inclusive."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/a1f81475-3610-4987-9a0f-c4e81624021c.jpg/r0_264_5568_3410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg