Rutherglen posted a rink win, but Wodonga's class proved too much in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region A1 pennant on Saturday. Led by Matthew Andison, the visitors scored an upset 18-12 win on the second rink, but Wodonga won overall, 95-55. "Their lead Matthew played brilliantly and Claire Megarrity, it was her first day skipping for Rutherglen, and she played particularly well," Wodonga director of bowls Ashley Bates revealed. State rep Bates was part of the rink to fall to Rutherglen. "Matthew's (Andison) draw bowling was a feature, he was around the jack most of the day," Bates offered. "He's probably only been playing a year or two, he's only a young fella, but he looks like being a significant player for them." Meanwhile, Wodonga won the other rinks by 25, three and 18 shots respectively. Ray Moon skipped for the first time and led Wodonga to that 18-shot rink win. Elsewhere, Corowa RSL also landed a rink win against one of the competition heavyweights. Corowa's Rod Garthwaite (lead), David Lewis (second), Hayden Brockley (third) and Jordan Thornton (skip) were superb in the 19-18 thriller, but Wangaratta posted a 123-50 win, including a thumping 40-shot triumph on rink three. Yarrawonga won all four rinks in toppling Kiewa. However, three of the four were decided by six shots or less as the home team snared a 79-56 win. Evelyn Calder led her rink to a thrilling one-shot win, with support from Brian Gentle, Stuart Johnston and Larry Thompson. Kiewa's lead Alister Calvert led the rink well in the narrow loss as Tim Watling, Ron Keane and Rob Bartel provided strong contributions. And Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort toppled Benalla by 20 shots. Yarrawonga won two of the four rinks and Benalla claimed one, while the final rink was drawn in the 88-68 result. The final rink produced a thrilling finale as Gary Presnell and Yvonne Capp led their Yarrawonga and Benalla rinks respectively in the only tie from the entire round. Capp was ably supported by Bill Armstrong, Rod Warnock and Sharon Warfe (skip), while Ray Irvine, Ken and Scott Widdison played their role for the visitors. There's three rounds left, with ladder leaders Wangaratta to host Wodonga on Saturday as the latter strives to remain in the hunt for the minor premiership, followed by a three-week finals series, finishing March 26. ALSO IN SPORT: The ladder is: Wangaratta 159, YMGCR 140, Wodonga 134, Benalla 94, Rutherglen 71, Yarrawonga 44, Kiewa 40, Corowa RSL 38.

