The Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association dominated the Victorian Country Clubs Championships on the weekend, with Sharks taking out gold in the men's and women's divisions. Northside's Elih Mutsch was crowned most valuable player in the men's competition, while Leah Dodd was deemed the standout women's MVP of the tournament. The Sharks men's team, led by Shannon Gould, were undefeated and overcame fellow border club Albury Tigers in the final. It was a closer contest in the women's final, with the Sharks hanging on by one goal in a penalty shoot-out against Geelong. ALSO IN SPORT: Phebe McLeod, Cienna Twyford and goalie Angel Durdin-Paul were all at their best, while Northisde players Bec Madew and Ally Christie joined the Sharks for the weekend. "The senior girls, Leah Dodd particularly, and Phebe McLeod, really stepped up and it was incredible," women's team manager Tracey McLeod said. "Leah was the MVP of the tournament, which I would say is probably a decade in a row, she remains the standard for country water polo. "There's been multiple tournaments cancelled, so it was really good to be able to get there for a start. "It's been an interesting and very challenging year given Covid." Albury finished third in the women's competition, while Wodonga was fourth. The Stingrays came third in the men's event to make it an O and M trifecta. A minutes silence was held for late Victoria Water polo chief executive David Whittaker. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

