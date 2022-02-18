Did you know that only a quarter of Australians 65 years and older are currently meeting the physical activity guidelines? The team at Flex Out Health are helping to change this for over 65s (or over 55 for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people) living in the Albury-Wodonga region. There are more than 20 classes running each week at the Albury clinic to ensure there is a time and an exercise option to suit everyone. "Classes range from gym-based classes to falls and balance classes, and all exercises are individualised according to your medical history and current physical capacity," Flex Out Health accredited exercise physiologist Emma Pargeter said. These classes are being offered as part of the federal government-funded program: Exercise Right for Active Ageing. The program was first launched in December 2019 as an initiative of Exercise & Sports Science Australia. The Exercise Right for Active Ageing program has been designed to encourage increased physical activity participation in regional and rural communities in a safe and supportive environment. The classes aim to be an affordable way to assist older adults in improving their overall health and quality of life in a social, enjoyable and friendly setting. "The program includes 12 age-appropriate classes as well as a pre- and post- assessment at significantly subsidised prices," Emma said. "The exercises in the program comprise a mixture of aerobic, strength and balance exercises specifically designed to help reduce the effects of chronic disease like heart disease and diabetes. "Exercises in the program will also reduce pain associated with long-term injuries and osteoarthritis, keep bones strong to reduce risk of osteoporosis, improve balance and mobility to reduce risk of falling and improve strength and endurance to perform activities of daily living and maintain independence." The Exercise Right for Active Ageing program aims to inspire all Australians to be healthier and more active no matter their age. The program is ideal for helping those living with chronic health conditions, illness and injury to learn how to appropriately exercise for their age and health profile, under the supervision and guidance from university qualified exercise professionals. The programs cover a range of exercise-based classes and are open to community-dwelling Australians 65 years and older and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people 55 years and older. For more information go to exerciseright.com.au/betterageing, or call the team at Flex Out Health (02) 6023 2831.

Age is no barrier to fitness at Flex Out Health thanks to the Exercise Right for Active Ageing program

For more information go to exerciseright.com.au/betterageing, or call the team at Flex Out Health (02) 6023 2831.