Rutherglen stabbing accused charged, remains in custody

news, court-and-crime,

A man remains in custody following an alleged stabbing that left another man with serious injuries. Andrew Robert Matthews, 50, was charged with offences including aggravated burglary, intentionally causing serious injury and drug matters after being arrested on Thursday. It's alleged a man, also 50, was stabbed at a campground on Police Paddocks Lane in Rutherglen earlier that morning. Matthews faced court on Friday. He did not apply for release on bail. The victim is still receiving treatment in the Royal Melbourne Hospital and has undergone multiple surgeries. IN OTHER NEWS: Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell said forensic officers spent two days processing evidence at the scene. "We're appealing for any witnesses to come forward as well," he said. Police don't believe anyone else was involved. The accused man and victim are known to each other. Matthews will return to court on May 12.

