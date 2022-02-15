community,

A $60,000 grant to upgrade their kitchen to a commercial grade has been welcomed by Albury's Mercy Connect. The Rotary Club of Albury made the donation as part of it's community grants program. Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean said the donation would support the St John's Day program to develop the skills and learning of people with disabilities. "It's a wonderful generous donation," he said. "What it will do for us is it will provide a space, an up to date modern kitchen environment, with all the equipment that you could need and high quality equipment so we can train people, create that vocational training, but also support people though our community." Mr Dean said Mercy Connect uses its kitchen to collaborate with The Carevan Foundation, as well as other organisations, to prepare meals in bulk to feed the homeless and disadvantaged on the Border. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury Rotary Club president elect Peter Elias said upgrading the kitchen would support Rotary's broader aims. "We've been involved in a couple of organisations which are looking after the homeless, Carevan, we've been very supportive of them," he said. "And one of the things Mercy Connect said is they could do so much more if they had a commercial kitchen, so it just ticked a few of the boxes that we liked to hear about helping the really needy people within the community." Mr Dean said cooking was an important skill and the upgraded kitchen would facilitate the learning of participants for personal and professional environments. "Making sure people are getting healthy food and preparing that themselves is a really important part," he said. "It can also prepare them for job." Mercy Connect participant David Dick said he really enjoy the cooking program at Mercy Connect. "It gets me out of the house while also teaching me new skills," he said. Mr Elias said Rotary was not only donating money: they would be physically involved in the kitchen upgrades as well. "We don't want to be just handing out money we want to get involved in projects," he said. "So one of the things we are doing on this one is we're going to work in with the Thurgoona Men's shed and we're going to strip out of the existing kitchen in preparation for the builder to do the rebuild. "We like to get involved, and a hands on involvement, in some of the projects." Mr Elias said the grant to Mercy Connect was part of $300,000 given out to local projects and some international projects. "Things like up in Corryong, we're still doing some work up there after the Upper Murray fires," he said. Community groups interested in receiving an Albury Rotary Club grant can apply in November each year through the club's website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/93f7afe9-230d-4a71-b11b-5b0e08affdcb.jpg/r3_421_5566_3564_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg