Wangaratta Rovers haven't given up hope gun utility Ryan Hebron could play part-time this season in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Hebron was part of the Sydney Swans' VFL list last season, but managed four games for the Hawks before COVID forced the competition to be cancelled from mid-August. Rovers had travellers from Melbourne, Sydney-Wollongong and the Gold Coast and it was generally expected those from the northern states wouldn't return. Gold Coasters Tom Thynne and Tyler Cornish won't be back, along with Cal McFadden from NSW. "I know Ryan, even though he's on a VFL list, is keen to play with us," football operations manager Barry Sullivan suggested. "He made a comment to me the other day that he's keen to come down when he can, he's a jet, he's a ripper." It's known Hebron loved the 'buzz' around the Hawks last season as they continued their resurgence. Rovers finished in the top five for the first time in seven years last year, although they didn't get the chance to play finals. The club fielded seven high multiple-point players in that season-defining round three win over arch rivals Wangaratta, but Hebron and Tyler Roos are the only members of that group who could return, although the latter is extremely doubtful. "It's commonly known that Tyler is in America, pushing for an acting career, and if an opportunity presents itself, that's probably where his passion is," Sullivan admitted. ALSO IN SPORT: The Hawks start against Myrtleford on April 2.

