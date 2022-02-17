news, local-news, Albury Council, Wodonga Council, Mowing, Grass, Maintenance, Growth

"Unprecedented" grass growth caused by summer rain has challenged Border council staff trying to maintain open spaces. With about 1200 hectares in Albury to care for and more than 500 hectares in Wodonga, both councils have thanked residents for their patience as mowing continues. Wodonga manager outdoor operations Richard Lamb said grass was still growing rapidly after more than 300 millimetres of rain in January and subsequent sunny days. "Given the huge workload, we've brought in contractors to help council staff manage our mowing," he said. "While there are areas that still need attention, we've completed works at many sites and are steadily working through the priority areas." Albury's natural spaces - equivalent in size to 677 Melbourne Cricket Grounds - include 52 hectares of sport playing surfaces, at least 85 walkways, 25 community facilities, 89 playgrounds, QEII Square and Albury Botanic Gardens. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury deputy chief executive Brad Ferris said mowing schedules were reviewed regularly to ensure they met needs and aligned with community expectations. "We prioritise mowing based on a number of factors including the amount of community usage at each location, with high-profile sites such as QEII Square, the Botanic Gardens, Noreuil Park, Hovell Tree Park and sports fields being a high priority," he said. "Laneways and roadside slashing are a lesser priority." In West Albury, it appeared a resident mowed around a playground at Pemberton Park. Another neighbour told The Border Mail the grass, normally cut regularly, had grown to "knee high". "I actually thought it was just a little bit dangerous with kids there and with it being warm, there could be snakes around," he said. "Some good Samaritan had hopped on their ride-on mower and gave it a cut down. "We appreciate what you have done even though you may think it's gone unnoticed." Mr Ferris encouraged people to contact the council if they had concerns about the maintenance of Albury's community spaces. Wodonga resident Tony Boyd complained to Wodonga Council about the state of the Kookaburra Point reserve at Lake Hume, calling it a fire hazard. "The grass on the side of the road is just horrendous, it's three or four foot high and as I tried to explain to the council there's only one tiny road in and you got one tiny road out," he said this week. "This is the worst I've ever seen it ... it's a disaster waiting to happen." Mr Lamb said that area continued to be managed as a significant native vegetation site, "with kangaroo grass and other native plants promoted and secured as a natural reserve to complement nearby open spaces".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/6ee84cf6-52f1-4355-b20e-c59000a5c131.jpg/r0_157_5568_3303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg