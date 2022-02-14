news, court-and-crime,

Police have confirmed human remains found in November last year are of missing North East campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay. Investigators released a statement on Monday. "Victoria Police can confirm that forensic testing on human remains located near Dargo in November 2021 has now been completed," a spokeswoman said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The coroner has advised Victoria Police that the remains are that of Russell Hill and Carol Clay." The pair had gone missing while camping in the Wonnangatta Valley in March 2020. Greg Lynn was charged over their alleged murder last year and will return to court in May.

