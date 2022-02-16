news, local-news,

Jon Altringer is determined to stem the tide of young people abandoning the sport of tennis. The US of Tennis founder and regional development officer for AATC (Australasian Academy of Tennis Coaches), now based on the Border, has started up a coaching pathways program to mentor young talent in the region. His aim is to ensure young people not only keep playing tennis but stay in the sport and build their opportunities - with a "learn locally, coach globally" approach. Ideally targetted at juniors (aged 14 to 18 years) but also adults with plenty of court time under their belts, Altringer hopes to develop a "coaching pipeline" in the country. He recently kicked off a Level 1 AATC coaching course at Jindera Tennis Club and last Tuesday there were a dozen young Rafael Nadal and Ash Barty hopefuls lined up to learn from junior coaches including Table Top's Scott Soulsby. The 15-year-old Trinity Anglican College student has more than 2000 hours of court time - an ideal platform to build on the finer points of coaching, according to Altringer. Under the program, aspiring coaches are mentored through technical skills (drills, games, strokes and footwork), life skills in communication and trouble-shooting and duty of care requirements associated with coaching certification. Scott's mum, Fiona Soulsby, said her son had always enjoyed tennis and and had enjoyed ongoing coaching since he was 5-years-old. When the family moved to the region seven years ago, Scott came under the tutelage of Garth Quast. They became aware of Jon's hopes to progress the Universal Tennis Ranking (UTR) program locally and it was suggested Scott had the right skill set and maturity to take on the coaching pathways program, she said. "Scott's at an age where he is looking for a job and it's an ideal opportunity to work in the field of tennis," Ms Soulsby said. "It's early days but he's enjoying it and I think it will help Scott develop his inter-personal and communication skills and learn more about his own game and technique. "It's great for people to work together to build the profile of tennis in the region." The beauty of this type of qualification is you can take it with you anywhere in the world, according to Altringer. "The problem with tennis is so many kids abandon it at about the age of 13," he said. "I want to find solutions to that - to build inter-generational coaching to ensure they not only keep playing but stay part of the sport. "It's an opportunity for young people to become fully fledged coaches and great young leaders."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PDupDCSG52UXrq68xwPPyU/3e69b724-2343-4583-8b50-0afcf9b1237a.jpg/r0_342_6720_4139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg