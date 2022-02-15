news, local-news,

A Chiltern property has been destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning. Wodonga police said emergency services responded to a house fire on Albert Road about 2.30am. "The male occupant managed to get out without injury but the property has been destroyed," police said. "The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and the investigation is ongoing." Police asked people to avoid the area as it would be closed for some time. Fire Rescue Victoria issued an advice message over the building fire but said there was no threat to the community.

