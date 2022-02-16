music, instrument, tutoring, quality, learning, guitar, teacher

Whether playing for fun or more seriously, leaning to play music with a quality instrument and tutor is one of the best ways you can invest in your musical future. A music tutor is equipped with the basics to establish good technique right from the start. They can help with development and expertise, and can accelerate your learning process to save you struggling on your own. Learning from a professional is both a personalised and bespoke experience. Further more, tutors often have valuable outside music connections and good advice for instrument choice. Both Aaron Moffatt and his father Tom attend regular guitar lessons with the same tutor. Aaron, who has been playing the guitar for five years, started out with a low budget acoustic guitar. Within a year, he'd invested in a quality mid-range acoustic as well as a new electric guitar which he said has helped improve sound quality and is "so much nicer to play". "The first thing my tutor said when I turned up at class with my new guitar is "first, you'll need to change those strings" and what a huge difference that made. "I've been using that brand of strings ever since. "It goes to show that quality is important in even the smallest things when it comes to your instrument," Aaron said. Investing in a quality instrument and tutor gives the learner drive and motivation to keep going. "There is a level of expectation you put on yourself," Aaron said. "My tutor puts a lot of investment into my playing. He goes above and beyond and so I feel I should too." The music studio Aaron and Tom visits has a professional sound room and equipment they can access. There is also the option of teaming up with other student musicians or even creating a band. Finally, quality tutoring can keep the learner accountable. "It's easy to slack off your music practice, but if you know you have a lesson coming up, you are more motivated to play." Aaron's advice is to do your homework and research music tutors in your area. It's also important to get advice on the ideal quality instrument and to always "try before your buy".

Set your musical sights on quality instruments and the right kind of help

