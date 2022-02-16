Toileting tips for a brand new puppy | Paws for Thought
Many of us have made the leap this year in becoming new dog parents.
Often, new puppy parents fall into the trap of thinking that their puppies will inherently be naughty or angelic based on breed or other genetic factors. This is far from the case!
The truth is that it takes time, work and the active participation of everyone in the household to produce a friendly, well-mannered and hassle-free adult dog.
It doesn't matter if your pooch will spend most of their time indoors on your sofa or outdoors in their kennel - all dogs should be toilet trained. Setting expectations are important - expect your puppy to have an accident in the house - it's a normal part of training.
Scheduling puppy preschool for your new pup is a fabulous way to kick off on the right paw, with toilet training being one of the focuses.
In addition, the following tips assist in a swift and minimally frustrating toilet trading journey:
- Establish a routine as your puppy will do best if they are taken outside on a consistent and frequent schedule. They should have the opportunity to eliminate after waking from a nap, after playing and after eating.
- Allowing them outdoors to eliminate every 30 to 60 minutes.
- While your puppy is eliminating (in the right area), use a phrase word like 'wee' that you can eventually use to remind him of what he's supposed to be doing.
- Praise your pet consistently every time they eliminate outdoors. Do this immediately, not after they come back inside.
- Supervision is key, DO NOT give your puppy the opportunity to mess in the house. They should be constantly watched and if you notice signs of sniffing, circling or wandering off, take them outdoors.
- Clean up any indoor mess promptly using an enzymatic cleaner to remove any hints of their smell, which can sometimes encourage them to re-soil the area.
- If you are unable to constantly monitor your puppy, try confining them to a small area like a roomy crate, which may discourage them from eliminating on their 'sleeping' area or be easy to clean.
- If your puppy eliminates indoors, try to interrupt or distract them and immediately take them outdoors to their bathroom spot.
- Scolding or 'rubbing their nose' in any accidents, will only make them afraid of you and they will not understand the punishment. This is not recommended.
- Sometimes a urinary or bowel infection can cause excessive house soling, so if the problem persists, please bring your pup in for a health check.