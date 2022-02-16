community,

Many of us have made the leap this year in becoming new dog parents. Often, new puppy parents fall into the trap of thinking that their puppies will inherently be naughty or angelic based on breed or other genetic factors. This is far from the case! The truth is that it takes time, work and the active participation of everyone in the household to produce a friendly, well-mannered and hassle-free adult dog. It doesn't matter if your pooch will spend most of their time indoors on your sofa or outdoors in their kennel - all dogs should be toilet trained. Setting expectations are important - expect your puppy to have an accident in the house - it's a normal part of training. Scheduling puppy preschool for your new pup is a fabulous way to kick off on the right paw, with toilet training being one of the focuses. In addition, the following tips assist in a swift and minimally frustrating toilet trading journey:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/0d361ae5-961e-4b1c-b0b8-de0ef193130c.jpg/r0_258_6466_3911_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg