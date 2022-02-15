sport, local-sport,

Jesse Featonby has stripped back the pressure and is enjoying racing for the love of it. The former professional triathlete and cyclist took out the Ganmain Triathlon with a time of 59.32 on the weekend, having claimed all four of the Riverina series races last year. After previously taking five years away from the sport and becoming a father to daughter Elsie nine-months ago, he admitted competing now has a different feel to it. "When I was competing professionally I had my whole life dedicated to the sport," Featonby said. "Now having full-time work and being a new dad, it's the best, but trying to juggle everything, you just have to squeeze out as much of life as you can. "I often go running with my little girl and use that as a bit of training. "It does help when you just take a step back and do it for the love of the sport. "It's just so refreshing." Despite not putting in the training hours that he has in the past, Featonby has still been seeing results. "I can't believe some of the times I'm running," he said. "I was running quicker times than when I was racing elite. "It's pretty exciting to still be doing that." Featonby spent five years cycling with a national team, but his love of triathlons continues to grow. ALSO IN SPORT: "When you're focusing so much of your time and dedicating so much to the sport, you end up putting so much pressure on yourself and have sponsors and selectors that you're trying to improve yourself for," he said. "Now if I make a mistake or have a bad day, it doesn't matter because I'm just having a good time." Featonby plans on contesting the next three races in the Riverina series, which will be held in The Rock, Holbrook and West Wyalong in the coming weeks. After returning to triathlons last year, he broke two records in his first Albury-Wodonga Triathlon Club event in, with both having stood for almost two decades. Featonby hopes to also be a part of some of the upcoming Albury-Wodonga Triathlon Club races, but he's not making any big plans. "I'm not really sure what's next for the rest of the year, but I'm sure I'll stay active and stay competitive," he said. The Ganmain Triathlon consisted of a kilomatre run, 20km cycle, 150m swim and 5km run circuit. "It was pretty trying conditions, especially on the bike," Featonby said "I had a pretty solid race in tough conditions." Featonby said he would encourage anyone considering trying a triathlon to give the Riverina series a go. "The swim is always in a pool, so kids that aren't confident in getting into open water can do it in a safe space," he said. "I'd encourage people to have a go." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

