Mitta United president Lawrence Hodgkin has called for a change to the permit system which he says is threatening the future of junior football and the Tallangatta league as a whole. Players affiliated to the Albury-Wodonga Junior Football League currently need a permit to play for a club in the TDFL and can only play a limited number of games on that permit. The system is hurting Mitta, who were unable to field under-14s or under-17s last season, and Hodgkin has warned the issue could have far-reaching consequences. "You've got to have the junior grades or you won't have a club and you won't have a league," Hodgkin said. "If you haven't got juniors, you haven't got a future and the league's the same. "It's not just Mitta, it's the whole league. "The under-12 kids who play on Sunday can also play for us on Saturday and we've got heaps of those, around 30 at training every week, but unfortunately the under-14s and under-17s can't play because they're registered with the Albury-Wodonga Juniors. "We're trying to change that somehow. ALSO IN SPORT: "We've got heaps of numbers but we can't play them on the permits. "Shouldn't it be up to the parents and the kids to say if they can play both, not someone sitting on his arse in Melbourne? "Given they've hardly played any football the last three years, I would have thought the more games they can play, the better." Mitta have raised the issue with the league, whose executive met on Monday night to agree the formation of a TDFL junior committee comprising league officials and, they hope, a parent representative from each of its 12 clubs, with the remit of addressing the permit system. TDFL officials hope leniency will be shown by the governing bodies regarding the permit by-law in order to get enough kids on the ground to fill all grades at all clubs. "You only have to look back at Beechworth's 2010 premiership, the local players in that side and what Kiewa have been able to do with their juniors," TDFL junior vice-president Scott Fraser said. "They go off to Wodonga, they come back and they've won premierships. "Tallangatta and Thurgoona both had a good contingent of locals in their premiership sides. "It's a family day out and it's a community thing. If there's no junior footy for the kids, they'll get a motorbike or something else and the parents will take them elsewhere. "The TDFL executive would love to see a representative, being a parent of a junior, from every club on that junior committee. "There will be a couple of representatives from the executive to oversee the whole thing and AFL North East Border will be involved in all the talks but it's more to get it out there and see what the clubs want. 'You've got coaches, you've got team managers, you've got parents and the players to nut out some sort of movement forward. "We will make our rules under current circumstances and what's fit for our clubs. "Those slightly underage sides, if they need to play a couple of 10 or 11-year-olds to have an under-14 side, why not? "We have to start making rules that suit our communities and our league."

