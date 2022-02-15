sport, local-sport,

Albury brothers will tackle the region's fight against 'the beast' - MND. Jeremy and Mathew Kent will ride a tandem bike in the Pedal Cure 4MND, which raises funds for the FightMND Foundation. Their father Peter Kent was diagnosed in September, 2017, while Mathew will need his older brother's guidance on the 880km trek as he is both hearing and sight impaired. In its first two years, the ride started in Ungarie, the home town of the face of MND in Australia - Neale Daniher - but this year is a Tour de Riverina. "There's 80-odd cyclists, but donations can be made to individual riders and there's around 13-14 from Albury," organising committee member Paul Breust said. Albury's Commercial Club will host an event, featuring Lauren Jackson, FightMND co-founding director Pat Cunningham and media personality Jason Richardson as guest speakers on March 8. However, the event must start strictly by 6.30pm. IN OTHER NEWS: The link for Jeremy and Mathew Kent is: https://hub.fightmnd.org.au/pedal-cure-4-fightmnd-2022/jeremy-mathew-kent

