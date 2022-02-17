news, local-news,

A Border music teacher, who is passionate about the power of music to improve wellbeing, is starting a new choir for children. James Strachan is taking enrollments for the Albury Wodonga Children's choir, which he's started up this term. "I teach piano and singing solo as well, and I just really enjoy that, and I've had a few people encourage me to do it (the choir), so I thought I'd get onto it," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I think music is really important for children to help develop into happy, healthy people. "And especially with COVID as well I feel like it's even more important to have children interacting with each other outside of the school." Mr Strachan said the lessons would run on Thursdays from 4.30pm to 6pm for children of all experience levels. "[I want to ] get the children to a standard where they're able to independently look at any sort of music they like, whatever sort of future they like, and take those musical skills they've gained with them," he said. Mr Strachan said he aimed to have the children's choir working with an adult's choir, which he also directed. "That would be good to have collaboration between the two and possibly working with orchestras or possibly getting involved with local musicals in the future as the choir develops," he said. Natasha Russell said she enrolled her nine-year-old son, Elkan, in the choir, after he had spent the past year in solo singing lessons with Mr Strachan. "It's really encouraging for him to be able to make music with other children rather than just individually," she said. "And for confidence as well, they'll be doing performances at the end of each term and Elkan's never done performances before. "So he's quite nervous about that, but it gives them a lot of confidence to be able to do it with others and a lot of life skills." Mr Strachan said he'd been completing Kodaly training in Melbourne over the last few years, to improve his musical teaching skills. "It's a very comprehensive method of teaching children without them actually knowing that they're learning," he said. "It involves a lot of music games and everything is scaffolded, so it's very structured and when you have one activity it's for multiple purposes that lead to great things." For more information call Mr Strachan on 0457 569 895.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/7d5ee3f4-7076-4628-848c-5b5d022f8d80.jpg/r3_440_5491_3541_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg