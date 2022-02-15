news, local-news,

Prices for mid-range properties continue to rise in Albury as potential investors, families and first-home buyers fight to purchase homes. A four-bedroom Thurgoona home sold for $652,000 on Tuesday after attracting 30 bids from three interested parties. The home at 13 Berberick Court, Thurgoona, increased in value by 84 per cent - close to $300,000 - in eight years. It last sold for $354,000 in 2014. The brick home features an open-plan living and dining area, and powered shed large enough to fit four cars, in addition to a double garage. Ray White Albury North auctioneer Alex Pattaro said the home had a rental value of $540 a week. IN OTHER NEWS: In Lavington, a three-bedroom light-filled home sold under the hammer for $536,000 - representing a 67 per cent increase in value in eight years. The home at 34 Lawson Circuit, Lavington, last sold in 2014 for $320,000. The red-brick, renovated home features an undercover alfresco area and secure backyard. It has a rental value of $475 a week and attracted heavy interest with five bidders participating in the sale. Meanwhile, six bidders vied for a three-bedroom one-bathroom 'art deco inspired' fibro home in North Albury. Mr Pattaro said 1014 Baratta Street, North Albury, represented a great investment. It has a rental value around $330 a week. The property sold for $365,000 after heated bidding from all camps. The sale price represents a 66 per cent increase in value since the home last sold in 2018. The home sits on a 854sqm block. A two-bedroom villa-style unit sold at auction after attracting bids from three interested parties. The home at 6/881 Padman Drive West Albury features a private courtyard and sold for $241,000. The property has a rental value of $340 a week. Mr Pattaro said the home represented a lucrative investment opportunity. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sophie.boyd/4411fed0-35ed-4f29-a410-31567702049a.jpg/r0_65_1600_969_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg