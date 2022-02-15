Ray White Albury North sells four properties
Prices for mid-range properties continue to rise in Albury as potential investors, families and first-home buyers fight to purchase homes.
A four-bedroom Thurgoona home sold for $652,000 on Tuesday after attracting 30 bids from three interested parties.
The home at 13 Berberick Court, Thurgoona, increased in value by 84 per cent - close to $300,000 - in eight years.
It last sold for $354,000 in 2014.
The brick home features an open-plan living and dining area, and powered shed large enough to fit four cars, in addition to a double garage.
Ray White Albury North auctioneer Alex Pattaro said the home had a rental value of $540 a week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In Lavington, a three-bedroom light-filled home sold under the hammer for $536,000 - representing a 67 per cent increase in value in eight years.
The home at 34 Lawson Circuit, Lavington, last sold in 2014 for $320,000.
The red-brick, renovated home features an undercover alfresco area and secure backyard.
It has a rental value of $475 a week and attracted heavy interest with five bidders participating in the sale.
Meanwhile, six bidders vied for a three-bedroom one-bathroom 'art deco inspired' fibro home in North Albury.
Mr Pattaro said 1014 Baratta Street, North Albury, represented a great investment.
It has a rental value around $330 a week.
The property sold for $365,000 after heated bidding from all camps.
The sale price represents a 66 per cent increase in value since the home last sold in 2018. The home sits on a 854sqm block.
A two-bedroom villa-style unit sold at auction after attracting bids from three interested parties.
The home at 6/881 Padman Drive West Albury features a private courtyard and sold for $241,000.
The property has a rental value of $340 a week.
Mr Pattaro said the home represented a lucrative investment opportunity.
