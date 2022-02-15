sport, australian-rules-football,

Yackandandah have yet to earn the respect of some of their premiership rivals in the Tallangatta league. That's according to coach Darren Holmes, whose side finished 2021 as minor premiers with a 10-1 record. The Roos landed eye-catching wins over Chiltern, Barnawartha and Tallangatta but were handed a 47-point pasting by Kiewa-Sandy Creek while Rutherglen and Dederang-Mt Beauty gave them a scare. They're determined not to be one-season wonders but know they'll no longer have the element of surprise in their arsenal this year. "Is there a target on our back? You'd have to ask others," Holmes said. "I think there's some that respect us and probably some that, quite rightly, don't because of the way we performed against them. "But it comes down to these blokes. They've got to run out wanting to win, for a start, but that's no good if you haven't done the work. "From what I've seen, they're prepared to do the work so all we can do is hopefully put ourselves in a good position to be up there at the pointy end in September. "I'm confident that if we work hard and stay together as a group that we can push deep - but plenty of coaches have said that and gone arse-up." All but two of last season's playing list have re-committed for 2022 while recruits Angus Lingham (Corowa-Rutherglen), James O'Connell (Thurgoona) and Brock Knights (Holbrook) have added significant experience to the group. "I was looking for pace but I also wanted to add some more professionalism to the club and I'm pretty happy with what we've done in that respect," Holmes said. "The guys have already made a big difference to the way things are going, they're setting the example and the younger blokes are looking up to them. "They're all great blokes, they've played a lot of footy, they're well-respected and you never know until they turn up but I'm pretty happy with what I've seen. "All you can do in this game is do your research and hope you've got the right bloke; talk to them and get a feel for them." Holmes is enthused by the next wave of young talent pushing through at Butson Park. "You've got Ray Farrugia and Billy Griska, who's come back from playing under-18s at Myrtleford," Holmes said. "Both of those boys can play in a really competitive environment where you hope they'll come up and force their way in and hold a spot in the side. "It's the same with our under-17s, we hope those boys find a way in and hold a spot. "Liam Williams is another young bloke who rucked for us last year. He's probably a 5ft 10in ruckman but he did a great job. "Lachie McIntosh, who is Ben's cousin, has come to us from North Albury, where he played all his junior footy, and when a bloke walks in and says 'I want to be a ruckman' you take them because not many people want to do it and I'm really excited about what he'll bring. "It all looks good now but it's a long road, it's not a sprint." ALSO IN SPORT: The key message from Holmes to his players during pre-season boils down to just two words. "Hard work," he said. "That's all I want right now. "They know, to be competitive, they're going to have to be better again. "Everybody's got a little bit of improvement in them. "I was a little bit spent just before Christmas and I needed a holiday but now I've had a holiday and I'm pumped. "The boys have been really good and training's been the best I've seen it. "Numbers aren't as good as we've seen but I probably don't push as hard as what I used to. "I'm at the stage now that if I've got to get on the phone every day to get a bloke to training, he's not worth the hassle anyway. "I'm really happy to be here and the boys have a great energy about them."

