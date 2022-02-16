news, court-and-crime,

A Corowa man who masturbated in videos he sent to a 14-year-old girl who in actual fact was an undercover police officer has narrowly avoided jail. Phillip William Alexander was handed a 23-month aggregate term when sentenced before the District Court in Albury this week. But this will come into play only if Alexander breaches a two-year Commonwealth good behaviour bond imposed by Judge Sean Grant. IN OTHER NEWS: Judge Grant ordered that Alexander be released on the $1000 bond, which includes a series of strict conditions. Alexander, 45, initially had planned to fight the charges of using a carriage service for child abuse material and using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under 16. A trial was due by the end of 2021, then he changed his pleas to guilty. MORE COURT STORIES The first charge, the court heard, related specifically to Alexander's request for pictures from the "girl" - who was in fact a NSW police officer with an assumed online identity - of her breasts, groin or a "sexy" picture of her in "swimmers or undies". "The offender also sent text-based child-abuse material, namely describing in detail the sexual acts he'd wish to engage in with the (child)." In a summary of the second charge, it was outlined how, in "the same conversations", Alexander, an unemployed man who had lived with his partner for several years, sent indecent material on four separate occasions over seven days in March, 2020. On March 16 he sent nine images of his erect penis, then on the same day took part in four live video calls in which he "masturbated and ejaculated". Alexander - who did not use a pseudonym during his offending - was arrested and charged by the NSW Police Child Abuse and Sexual Crimes Squad. The "girl" told Alexander during their first online conversation, via Facebook Messenger, that her mother monitored all activities on her phone. He replied by asking her what she was wearing. A series of conversations were replete with explicit comments and requests from Alexander. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

