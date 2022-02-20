news, health,

Disability advocates and allied health professionals are calling for a fully accessible pool in Albury-Wodonga. Twin City residents with disabilities and their carers have been forced to travel hundreds of kilometers to go swimming due to inadequate facilities and equipment locally. Wodonga disability advocate Kylie Paull, who uses a wheelchair, said she'd tried to go swimming at the city's Sports and Leisure Centre, but it hadn't gone well. "They don't have a ramp to get in, they have a hoist, which is very rarely working," she said. "I've been caught several times, I was actually left dangling over the pool at one stage, because it stopped and they didn't know what to do. "Several times we also went there and they assured me it was working and then it wasn't and I had to try and get in and I can't do the stairs, but we had to and I paid for it after that. "We do have the one (pool) at WAVES, which has the ramp, but you can't use that all year round." Disability support worker Sharyn Ryan said her clients loved to go swimming, but both Wodonga WAVES and the Sports and Leisure Centre didn't have working equipment for people with disabilities. "When I rang up WAVES I asked the young boy 'can I just find out if your hoist is working?', he said 'it goes side to side, it just doesn't go up and down'," she said. "We don't really care if it goes side to side, but we really need it to go up and down to get the person to be lifted up from their chair. "And when I went to the Leisure Centre I said 'do you have a bed to change this person (lying down)?' ... they said 'no, we don't'. "So they put in these fantastic new change rooms, but none of them are designed for people in a wheelchair who cannot weight bear or use their legs." Both Mrs Paull and Ms Ryan said they'd made repeated inquiries as to when the hoist equipment at the pools would be repaired or replaced, but to no avail. IN OTHER NEWS: Wodonga Council manager of sport and recreation Liona Edwards said Aligned Leisure managed services at the two public pools. "The hoist at the Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre requires regular specialised maintenance to ensure it remains operational, which can result in short periods when it is not available," she said. "The hoist has been serviced this week and is now fully operational." Ms Edwards said council was reviewing its aquatics facilities. "The review will assess the current medical and therapy needs of our community," she said. "The findings will potentially help to identify what additional facilities and funds are required for future aquatics redevelopment." Ms Ryan said Albury-Wodonga residents with disabilities had been travelling to Corowa and Wangaratta to use the accessible pool facilities, but it was expensive and time consuming. Mrs Paull said she was lucky she had enough NDIS funding to go to the Corowa pool once a week. "But if the funding runs out, I just won't be able to access it," she said. "It's actually five hours that comes out of my NDIS every week, because by the time we get in the car and we get there and then I've got to get changed, it's a long way to go for about an hour and a half in the pool and then we have to turn around and do the same thing to come home." 'So it takes a lot out of you, and it's fantastic in the pool, I absolutely love it and it's really good for me to be in the pool, but it does take a lot out of you. "When I'm in the water is really the only time, apart from at physio for half an hour or so, it's the only time I'm out of the wheelchair upright." Senior physiotherapist Liesa Tighe, who works with Mrs Paull, said swimming and being in the water had numerous health benefits for people with disabilities. "The buoyancy of the water can be really helpful in combination with the warmth," she said. "With the assistance of noodles and maybe a carer, people can lie in the water to mobilise their joints more freely; so creating relaxation and joint mobility." Ms Tighe said the water could provide resistance to build an individual's strength and develop their cardiovascular health when other land based exercises, such as running, weren't an option. "Someone who can access the water can exercise their cardiovascular system and then prevent all those secondary issues around vascular disease, heart disease, lung disease," she said. "The other thing that pools can be used for is for people who have a limited ability to weight bear, the water actually prevents fully weight bearing through a compromised joint, so in Kylie's case it allows her to actually stand in the water without any external support and walk in the water." Icaria Health director Peter Sirr said that being able to swim was also good for emotional health and it was fun. "For people who spend most of their time in the wheelchair or use walking aids, just to be able to have that freedom of movement, to be able to get up and into the pool like anyone else and move around like anyone else, it helps them feel like normal person and is great for their mental health," he said. The sentiment was echoed by Ms Ryan. "I want them (my clients) to be able to get into the warm water and work their bodies," she said. "These are people who sit in their wheelchairs for most of their days, they should be able to get out and be free for a while, even if that's only once a week in the water. "Ideally I'd love to see exactly what Wangaratta have here, an indoor hydro-pool for people with disabilities and injuries and strokes to be using. We have so many people here, so why do we have to travel?" Ms Tighe said it was bananas Albury-Wodonga didn't have a fully accessible pool considering the growing population of the Twin Cities was already bigger than Corowa and Wangaratta. "There would be many many more people who would access a pool if the right facility was there," she said. "But I think people just write it off automatically, because they can't actually access a pool, so it's something that really limits people with disabilities and prevents them from doing normal things that other people from the community can do." Mr Sirr said Albury-Wodonga needed a fully accessible indoor pool, complete with ramps, hoists, a stable 34 degree temperature ideal for hydrotherapy, accessible change rooms and available for public use all year round. "We do have the hydrotherapy at the base hospital, but its not open to the general public and it's been closed now for two years (due to COVID-19)," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Having an option like that pool which is accessible all year round and open access would make everyone's lives a bit better." Albury Wodonga Health physiotherapy manager Melissa Lucas said it would reopen its hydrotherapy pool when restrictions eased, but did not specify a date. She said only people with a referral from a General Practitioner, medical specialist or health care provider can access the hospital's pool. The Albury Swim Centre pool has a hoist, but the Lavington pool does not. Both are run by Aligned Leisure. Albury Council deputy chief executive Tracey Squire said a fully accessible change room was installed at the Lavington pool in 2019 and the installation of a hoist at the venue was being explored for next summer. "Whilst the age of both swim centres means that full accessibility requirements are not achievable, in line with Council's Aquatics Strategy, providing fully accessible facilities is a priority for renewal of any existing or new aquatic facilities," she said. "Council will also consider if there is a requirement to revisit longer term plans for aquatics to ensure our public facilities are sustainable, and meet broad community needs, priorities and expectations into the future." Aligned Leisure was contacted for comment, but did not return The Border Mail's calls or emails.

