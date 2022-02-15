Visitor access to be increased across all MLHD facilities
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) will be making changes to its visitation guidelines to increase access across all its facilities.
The changes come as the health district reported 378 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and cases remain in the low hundreds each day.
In line with NSW Health's updated visitor guidelines, patients and residents at MLHD facilities can have two fully vaccinated visitors aged 12 years and over, plus two children aged under 12 years, per day.
At least one dose of a COVID vaccine is required to children aged between five and 12.
IN OTHER NEWS:
All visitors will be screened on entry and must agree to wear a mask and any other personal protective equipment as required, an MLHD spokesperson said.
Visitors will also be directed to follow the advice of healthcare staff at all times.
"If a visitor wishes to see a COVID-19 positive patient, the request will be clinically assessed," the MLHD spokesperson added.
"In end of life situations, individuals who have COVID-19 or are not fully vaccinated can be risk assessed to visit a direct family member."
Visitors will be permitted to enter MLHD facilities if they:
- have had two doses of a recognised COVID vaccine (unless they have a medical exemption)
- have not tested positive to COVID within the last 7 days
- are not a high-risk contact of someone who has COVID in the previous 14 days
- do not have COVID symptoms
- have not arrived from overseas in the past 7 days
Visitors are always welcomed on the basis of compassionate care, including if:
- the patient is at end-of-life
- the patient is ill with a life-threatening condition or diagnosis
- it is beneficial for the patient's emotional or physical wellbeing, including for women who are giving birth
- the patient has a mental illness, and you are their designated Carer/Principal Care Provider as determined under the Mental Health Act
- the patient is living with dementia or a cognitive impairment and you are their person responsible or person to contact
- you are required to provide an informal language service
- you are a carer of a patient with a disability
- you are accompanying someone to the emergency department or outpatient clinic
- you are supporting the patient's care upon leaving hospital
- the patient is under 16 and you are the patient's parent or guardian.
