Visitor access to be increased across all MLHD facilities

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) will be making changes to its visitation guidelines to increase access across all its facilities. The changes come as the health district reported 378 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and cases remain in the low hundreds each day. In line with NSW Health's updated visitor guidelines, patients and residents at MLHD facilities can have two fully vaccinated visitors aged 12 years and over, plus two children aged under 12 years, per day. At least one dose of a COVID vaccine is required to children aged between five and 12. IN OTHER NEWS: All visitors will be screened on entry and must agree to wear a mask and any other personal protective equipment as required, an MLHD spokesperson said. Visitors will also be directed to follow the advice of healthcare staff at all times. "If a visitor wishes to see a COVID-19 positive patient, the request will be clinically assessed," the MLHD spokesperson added. "In end of life situations, individuals who have COVID-19 or are not fully vaccinated can be risk assessed to visit a direct family member." Visitors will be permitted to enter MLHD facilities if they: Visitors are always welcomed on the basis of compassionate care, including if:

