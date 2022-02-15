news, local-news,

A Chiltern property owner has broken down after losing nearly everything he owns, including family momentos, in a house fire. Firefighters were called to Brian Jackson's Albert Road home about 2.20am on Tuesday. Mr Jackson had heard a banging sound and investigated the cause before being pushed back by flames coming from his garage. He was forced to evacuate the home before it was engulfed and destroyed. Cars, lawnmowers, a chainsaw collection, photographs, a century old family cabinet from his grandmother and other keepsakes were burnt. Every part of the home appeared to have been damaged, with the flames intense enough to cause the roof to collapse. Mr Jackson became emotional after returning to the scene on Tuesday morning. He was comforted by a Wodonga detective as he inspected the damage. Mr Jackson said things like hair from his son's first haircut, photographs and his grandmother's cabinet could never be replaced. "They're the sort of things that hit you hard," he said, fighting back tears. "I'm feeling pretty gutted. "I might have lost everything but old Roger kept his place and Craig (his neighbours) kept his." Firefighters were concerned the fire would spread to the neighbouring homes and focused on ensuring the properties were kept safe. Mr Jackson said they had "fought bloody hard". "These blokes here don't get enough credit," he said of the fire crews. "They're pretty blood brave blokes too. "I wouldn't have gone in there but they did. "It's s--- for me but it could have been a lot worse." Investigators are working to determine the cause and will return to the scene today. Chiltern CFA captain Shannon Beacom said there had been no early indications it was suspicious but the cause needed to be examined. The fire started in a shed attached to the property and Mr Beacom said the occupant had been in shock. "It was a pretty hard time for the home owner," Mr Beacom said. "Nothing salvageable is left in the property." He said eight fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, with the fire declared safe at 5.40am. Exploding gas cyclinders, paint cans and burning tyres made the initial attack hard given the intensity of the flames. IN OTHER NEWS: Neighbours had tried to assist with hoses before firefighters arrived at the scene. The fire crews remained at the scene for about eight hours. "The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and the investigation is ongoing," a police spokesman said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/41242dc9-a714-40fc-95ef-97c3a3e6d6c4.JPG/r0_217_4928_3001_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg