sport, local-sport,

St Patrick's Hilfiger edged out Wodonga Bulldogs in Albury Tennis Association's section one men's pennant on Saturday. At two sets apiece and only two games difference, Adib Golshan posted an 8-1 singles win, with team-mates Lewis Ahern and Lachlan Graetz snaring the last set tiebreaker for a four-set to two, 43 games to 32 win. In section two men, Albury Gold's Sean Pillay and Peter Penny's strong start against team club Albury Heart was instrumental. Gold won four of the first five sets, giving them a buffer when they went down in the last two sets against Heart's Brendan Hoffmann and Zac Smith. Wodonga Raiders' Brett Robertson and Sam Ebert played pivotal roles in overcoming St Patrick's Black, 5-3, 47-42. Thurgoona Sharks' Patrick Cartwright and Paul Craane proved too strong for Albury Bears' Brock Dixon and Mitchell Cameron, with the deciding set an 8-6 thriller. Forrest Hill Galahs' Ken Wurtz and Hayden McIntosh helped defeat Wodonga Bushrangers, with the latter and Graeme Wurtz's 6-0 and 6-1 singles wins respectively decisive. In section three, Wodonga Pirate's Martin Hill and Marc Lidlerwood posted a convincing 8-0 doubles win against Thurgoona Bears for the points. St Patrick's White's Billy and Cameron Hilton defeated Thurgoona Wolves, while Forrest Hill Blues' Michael Pope and Taylor Brown toppled club team Forrest Hill Tigers, 4-2, 39-30. Albury Grey's Garry Hughes and Robert Gilchrist won convincingly against Glenly Gold. In section four, St Patrick's Yellow's Ella Lewis and Ruby Hilton featured against Thurgoona Dolphins, while St Patrick's Red's Travis Rodd and Jake Meagher defeated Thurgoona Panthers. Forrest Hill Swans Will Gofton and Ben Gibson combined in defeating Albury Spurs. St Patrick's Aqua's Will Melville and Noah Edmunds starred in the win over Albury Eagles, while Thurgoona Lions' Olivia Smith had a robust win over St Patrick's Gold. At section five mixed level, Forrest Hill Wombats' Kabir and Meera Shairand defeated Albury Suns and St Patrick's Blue's Mahlee Hartwig overcame St Patrick's Green, with Lucas Parker playing well. And in section one ladies, Thurgoona Jade's Jackie Rooke, Alison Barrett, Kara Smith and Bec Zaninwon featured against Wodonga Diamonds. It was three sets apiece, but Jade's held a 44-34 game advantage, although Diamonds won two of the three tiebreakers. ALSO IN SPORT: Meanwhile, Forrest Hill's Di Wurtz, Kara Curphey, Helen Curtis and Maxine Quinlivan showed dominant form over Wodonga Larrikins in the other match. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/86a26e94-bc1e-46ad-8ad2-511ccac9e66c.jpg/r0_100_5472_3192_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg