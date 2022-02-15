NSW Police searching for missing Albury man with dementia

news, local-news,

UPDATE: A missing Albury man has been located by police. PREVIOUSLY Police have appealed for public assistance to locate a man missing from East Albury. Peter Uphill, aged 69, was last seen by a family member at his home on Samuel Street, East Albury, about 11am today. When he could not be located, Peter was reported missing to officers from Murray River Police District who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to him living with dementia and other medical conditions. He was last seen in Rivergum Drive, East Albury, about 12pm. IN OTHER NEWS: Peter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of thin build and balding with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and cream shorts. Anyone who may have seen Peter or has information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Albury Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sophie.boyd/f2ff9fa3-13e9-4999-9f17-21b37988b09f.jpg/r0_46_415_280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg